Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pet of the Week: Hope from Roseys Rescue

She gets along well with other dogs and does great on a leash once she gets some of her energy out.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope, a Treeing Walker Coonhound who is just under 2 years old, is available for adoption from Roseys Rescue.

Spayed, vaccinated, heartworm negative, up-to-date on heartworm medication and microchipped, she gets along well with other dogs and does great on a leash once she gets some of her energy out, according to Hope’s handlers.

Additionally, she does well in a crate and will “let you know when someone’s in the yard.”

Hope enjoys chewing on toys, so much so that she often tears up the ones provided to her.

Those interested in adopting Hope are asked to contact Roseysweezers7@aol.com. Hope will be at the PAWS Resale Shoppe, located at 5941 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, if you would like to meet her.

For more information about Roseys Rescue, including its adoption process, please visit the Roseys Rescue website.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments
Motorcycle accident on S Kerr and Cinema Dr
Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Wilmington intersection
Crews responding to vehicle fire on I-140 E near US-421
Crews extinguish electric car fire on I-140 E near US-421
Kendall Eugene Johnson
Man arrested in Wilmington in connection to fatal overdose in Currie
Amber Costello (right) pictured with close friends.
Friends of local Gilgo Beach killings victim speak out, hope for justice

Latest News

Hope, a Treeing Walker Coonhound who is just under 2 years old, is available for adoption from...
Pet of the Week: Hope from Roseys Rescue
Pet of the Week: Hope from Roseys Rescue
Pluto, a one-year-old poodle mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s...
Pet of the Week: Pluto from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services
Pet of the Week: Pluto from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services