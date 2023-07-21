Pet of the Week: Hope from Roseys Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope, a Treeing Walker Coonhound who is just under 2 years old, is available for adoption from Roseys Rescue.

Spayed, vaccinated, heartworm negative, up-to-date on heartworm medication and microchipped, she gets along well with other dogs and does great on a leash once she gets some of her energy out, according to Hope’s handlers.

Additionally, she does well in a crate and will “let you know when someone’s in the yard.”

Hope enjoys chewing on toys, so much so that she often tears up the ones provided to her.

Those interested in adopting Hope are asked to contact Roseysweezers7@aol.com. Hope will be at the PAWS Resale Shoppe, located at 5941 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, if you would like to meet her.

For more information about Roseys Rescue, including its adoption process, please visit the Roseys Rescue website.

