Pender Co. seeking input on new Hampstead library location

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County announced on Friday, July 21, that it is seeking input from the community concerning the location of a new, larger library in Hampstead.

“This would replace the existing Pender County Library Hampstead Branch. The new facility will replace the current Hampstead Branch, with two potential sites under consideration, both on Highway 17,” the announcement states.

According to the announcement, the two options that the county is considering are:

Renovate and expand the existing Hampstead Branch location on Library Drive

Construct a new library next to the Pender County Government Annex in Hampstead

“No matter which option is chosen, the size of the new, larger library would be the same at either location. Additionally, the associated project costs are expected to be roughly equal. This is because if the county renovates and expands the existing Library Drive site, the county will need to purchase additional surrounding property. On the other hand, if the new library is built at the Annex site, the county could offset costs by selling the existing Library Drive property,” the county states.

Those interested in providing feedback can do so online here. Feedback can also be provided in person at the Hampstead Branch Library, located at 75 Library Drive, and the Main Library in Burgaw, located at 103 S Cowan St.

“The survey will be open from July 20 to August 20,” the release adds. “In addition, there will be two public information sessions at the Hampstead Branch Library on Tuesday, August 8 at 6 pm and on Saturday, August 19 at 10:30 am. These sessions will provide attendees the opportunity to ask questions and to learn additional details about the two locations under consideration.”

For more information, please contact Allen Phillips-Bell at (910) 259-0306 or abell@pendercountync.gov.

