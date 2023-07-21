Senior Connect
Paul Cauthen to play concert at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Paul Cauthen(Paul Cauthen)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater announced Friday that Paul Cauthen is set to play a concert at the venue as part of his This Road I’m On Tour on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Tickets will go on sale next week on Friday, July 28, on the Live Nation website and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office.

Cauthen released his new single “Desert Woman” on July 21; his most recent album release was Country Coming Down in 2022.

