No injuries reported following three car crash near Eastwood Road and Racine Drive

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A collision involving three cars happened near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Racine Drive on Friday, July 21, according to a representative with the Wilmington Police Department.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and the scene should be cleared by 11:45 a.m., according to the WPD.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

