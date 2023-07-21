New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, July 21, that Wade Randall Lewis has been reported missing.

Per the NHCSO, he is 50 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a slim build with blue eyes and short red hair. He has multiple tattoos: “youth gone wild” on his arm, a Chinese symbol on an arm and a red dragon in blue water on an arm, though which arm is not specified for any of the tattoos. He also has an eagle head with feathers on a calf and a wolf head on a calf.

He went missing on Thursday and was last seen on 1501 Roane Dr. in Wilmington.

If you have any information that could help the search, reach out to the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4200.

