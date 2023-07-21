Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Wade Randall Lewis
Wade Randall Lewis(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, July 21, that Wade Randall Lewis has been reported missing.

Per the NHCSO, he is 50 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a slim build with blue eyes and short red hair. He has multiple tattoos: “youth gone wild” on his arm, a Chinese symbol on an arm and a red dragon in blue water on an arm, though which arm is not specified for any of the tattoos. He also has an eagle head with feathers on a calf and a wolf head on a calf.

He went missing on Thursday and was last seen on 1501 Roane Dr. in Wilmington.

If you have any information that could help the search, reach out to the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4200.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle accident on S Kerr and Cinema Dr
Wilmington man dies in motorcycle wreck
Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments
The aftermath of a Tesla car catching on fire on I-140 E near US-421
911 calls indicate metal objects caused multiple flat tires before electric car fire on I-140 E near US-421
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Operation Pretty Things red flag card
Local nonprofit helps educate young girls on the dangers of domestic violence

Latest News

Repair work could affect WECT’s over-the-air signal
David Andrew Smith
Brunswick County Schools technician arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
Daniel Wallace Wawruck
Wilmington police looking for missing man
The candidate filing period for the 2023 Municipal Elections in North Carolina has closed....
Candidate filing ends, Wilmington, Leland, Whiteville mayors to run unopposed in municipal elections