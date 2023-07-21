Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Wilmington street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person has died at the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle by S Kerr Avenue and Cinema Drive.

A spokesperson with WPD stated one person sustained serious and life-threatening injuries and later died on the scene. One person had minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

“The road is shut down in that area. We advise motorists to avoid that area of Kerr Avenue,” WPD writes.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.