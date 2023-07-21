Lane on Independence Blvd. to temporarily close on July 22

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The outer southbound lane of Independence Boulevard near Sterling Place will close on Saturday, July 22, while crews work to replace a fire hydrant and water valve.

The closure is expected to last for eight hours, starting at 6 a.m.

Traffic will be shifted to the inner southbound lane and drivers will still be able to turn into and out of Sterling Place.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.