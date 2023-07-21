Lane on Independence Blvd. to temporarily close on July 22
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The outer southbound lane of Independence Boulevard near Sterling Place will close on Saturday, July 22, while crews work to replace a fire hydrant and water valve.
The closure is expected to last for eight hours, starting at 6 a.m.
Traffic will be shifted to the inner southbound lane and drivers will still be able to turn into and out of Sterling Place.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.