Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: taxing heat to take the tiniest of breaks

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with more hot sunshine for Friday. Expect temperatures to, once again, crest well into the 90s and heat index values to, yet again, ping stressful levels like 102, 105, and locally 108. The chance for a pop-up shower or storm is low but not zero and the 84-degree surf will harbor a moderate rip current risk.

Chances for briefly cooling showers and electric storms will trend a bit healthier over the weekend, but there ought to still be a lot of dry time for your outdoor activities. Importantly, cloud debris and a break in an upper level heat ridge will cause temperatures to roll back, if only marginally. Expect daily highs mainly in the still summery but slightly less intense upper 80s and lower 90s.

On the tropical weather scene, Tropical Storm Don will chug over colder North Atlantic water and turn extratropical east of Newfoundland, Canada this weekend. Harmless systems like Don are lovable! Meanwhile, a tropical wave of low pressure in the very low latitudes will attempt to grow on its way to the Caribbean islands; an abundance of dry air will tend to slow its development or arrest it altogether.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments
Motorcycle accident on S Kerr and Cinema Dr
Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Wilmington intersection
Crews responding to vehicle fire on I-140 E near US-421
Crews extinguish electric car fire on I-140 E near US-421
Kendall Eugene Johnson
Man arrested in Wilmington in connection to fatal overdose in Currie
Amber Costello (right) pictured with close friends.
Friends of local Gilgo Beach killings victim speak out, hope for justice

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jul. 20, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: stressful heat index values apart from cooling storms
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jul. 20, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, July 20, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, July 20, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, July 20, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, July 20, 2023