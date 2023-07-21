Senior Connect
Draft casino bill calls for $1.5B investment, one company to run 3 sites

Anson, Nash and Rockingham counties would be allowed to authorize casinos under the proposal. A fourth casino, run by the Lumbee Tribe in the southeastern part of the state, is also under consideration.
(WAVE)
By Laura Leslie, Brian Murphy, Travis Fain, Louis Fernandez, Josie Zimmer and Jack Hagel
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina would award a single business the right to develop three casinos across the state as part of a new $1.5 billion investment, according to a draft of proposed legislation obtained by WRAL News.

Lawmakers haven’t publicly released bill language, but they have discussed the broad strokes of the proposal. The draft bill obtained Thursday afternoon corroborated some of what legislative leaders have described and offered more specifics on the proposal to expand legal gambling in the state.

On Thursday morning, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger outlined the negotiations over casino proposals that are happening at the same time as leaders work to finalize a compromise budget.

Moore told reporters that the casinos would be in Anson, Nash and Rockingham counties.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

