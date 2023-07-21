Senior Connect
Candidate filing ends, Wilmington, Leland, Whiteville mayors to run unopposed in municipal elections

By Jon Evans
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With candidate filing having closed at Noon, it appears several area mayors will run unopposed in the 2023 Municipal Elections in November.

Bill Saffo, already the longest-serving mayor in Wilmington’s history, does not have an opponent following the filing period. He is seeking his ninth full term as the city’s political leader, after being appointed to the office in 2007 while serving on city council. Council members Neil Anderson and Kevin Spears both filed for re-election. But, with Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes deciding not to seek a fourth term, there will be at least one new council member elected to the seven-member board. John Lennon, David Joyner, Marlowe Foster, Salette Andrews and Kathyrn Bruner join Anderson and Spears on the ballot.

Incumbent mayors Terry Mann in Whiteville, Brenda Bozeman in Leland, Sylvia Campbell in Elizabethtown, Goldston Womble in White Lake, Allen Oliver in Kure Beach and Steve Smith in Topsail Beach are among the leaders that have no opponents at this time. Many current incumbents did receive challengers, as did members of town councils and commissions.

You can check the candidate listings for all local races to be decided in the 2023 elections by clicking here.

Voters need to remember they must provide a valid photo ID before casting a ballot in this year’s Municipal Elections. You can get a list of accepted forms of identification by clicking this link to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The voter registration deadline for November municipal elections is October 13. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for November municipal elections is 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. They must be returned by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day to be considered eligible.

One-stop early voting for the November municipal elections will begin on Thursday, October 19 and ends on Saturday, November 4. One-stop early voting locations and hours for area counties will be announced once finalized by county election boards.

