Brunswick County Schools technician arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools issued a statement on Friday, July 21, after the arrest of one of its employees.

BCS says that David Andrew Smith was charged with one count of second-degree exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office website lists Smith with a $500,000 secure bond.

Smith is a school technician who works in the district’s technology department.

“District leaders are working closely with Chief Humphries and the Leland Police Department while they conduct their investigation. The employee has been placed on administrative leave. At this point in the investigation, there has been no connection to any student that attends Brunswick County Schools. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the district cannot provide any further information at this time,” the BCS announcement states.

