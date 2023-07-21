Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick County Schools technician arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

Brunswick County Schools employee arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools issued a statement on Friday, July 21, after the arrest of one of its employees.

BCS says that David Andrew Smith was charged with one count of second-degree exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office website lists Smith with a $500,000 secure bond.

Smith is a school technician who works in the district’s technology department.

“District leaders are working closely with Chief Humphries and the Leland Police Department while they conduct their investigation. The employee has been placed on administrative leave. At this point in the investigation, there has been no connection to any student that attends Brunswick County Schools. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the district cannot provide any further information at this time,” the BCS announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle accident on S Kerr and Cinema Dr
Wilmington man dies in motorcycle wreck
Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments
The aftermath of a Tesla car catching on fire on I-140 E near US-421
911 calls indicate metal objects caused multiple flat tires before electric car fire on I-140 E near US-421
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Kendall Eugene Johnson
Man arrested in Wilmington in connection to fatal overdose in Currie

Latest News

Daniel Wallace Wawruck
Wilmington police looking for missing man
The candidate filing period for the 2023 Municipal Elections in North Carolina has closed....
Candidate filing ends, Wilmington, Leland, Whiteville mayors to run unopposed in municipal elections
The aftermath of a Tesla car catching on fire on I-140 E near US-421
911 calls indicate metal objects caused multiple flat tires before electric car fire on I-140 E near US-421
Filming permit for ‘Good Bones Spin Off’ filed in Wilmington