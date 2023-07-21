Senior Connect
Bald Head Island increases property tax rate

Bald Head Island
Bald Head Island(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bald Head Island’s new property tax rate went into effect for the 2024 fiscal year on July 1, 2023.

The property tax rate has been increased from $0.4745 to $0.5779. Compared to a levy at a revenue-neutral tax rate, the increase gives the village an annual difference of:

  • $517 for an assessed property value of $500,000
  • $776 for an assessed property value of $750,000
  • $1,034 for an assessed property value of $1 million
  • $1,293 for an assessed property value of $1.25 million
  • $1,551 for an assessed property value of $1.5 million
  • $2,068 for an assessed property value of $2 million
  • $2,585 for an assessed property value of $2.5 million

According to a budget presentation by the village, the tax rate will give the city an estimated $1.89 million increase in revenue.

The village council voted on the budget at a meeting on June 16.

You can view the recommended budget presentation and the budget itself below:

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

