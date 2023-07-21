Bald Head Island increases property tax rate

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bald Head Island’s new property tax rate went into effect for the 2024 fiscal year on July 1, 2023.

The property tax rate has been increased from $0.4745 to $0.5779. Compared to a levy at a revenue-neutral tax rate, the increase gives the village an annual difference of:

$517 for an assessed property value of $500,000

$776 for an assessed property value of $750,000

$1,034 for an assessed property value of $1 million

$1,293 for an assessed property value of $1.25 million

$1,551 for an assessed property value of $1.5 million

$2,068 for an assessed property value of $2 million

$2,585 for an assessed property value of $2.5 million

According to a budget presentation by the village, the tax rate will give the city an estimated $1.89 million increase in revenue.

The village council voted on the budget at a meeting on June 16.

You can view the recommended budget presentation and the budget itself below:

