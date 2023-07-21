Bald Head Island increases property tax rate
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bald Head Island’s new property tax rate went into effect for the 2024 fiscal year on July 1, 2023.
The property tax rate has been increased from $0.4745 to $0.5779. Compared to a levy at a revenue-neutral tax rate, the increase gives the village an annual difference of:
- $517 for an assessed property value of $500,000
- $776 for an assessed property value of $750,000
- $1,034 for an assessed property value of $1 million
- $1,293 for an assessed property value of $1.25 million
- $1,551 for an assessed property value of $1.5 million
- $2,068 for an assessed property value of $2 million
- $2,585 for an assessed property value of $2.5 million
According to a budget presentation by the village, the tax rate will give the city an estimated $1.89 million increase in revenue.
The village council voted on the budget at a meeting on June 16.
You can view the recommended budget presentation and the budget itself below:
