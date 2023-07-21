Senior Connect
Another Republican joins NC’s 2024 governor’s race

Former state Sen. Andy Wells, who ran a distant second in the 2020 primary for lieutenant governor, throws his hat in the ring for governor.
Andy Wells
Andy Wells(NCDOT)
By Travis Fain
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A fourth Republican has entered North Carolina’s 2024 governor’s race: Former state legislator and current Board of Transportation member Andy Wells.

A real estate developer, Wells promises to focus on economic issues, and he is critical of massive federal spending and its impact on inflation.

“Working families are struggling with inflation,” he said Thursday. “I can’t get workers to do work that I’ve got money to pay for.”

Wells, who is from Hickory, served one term in the North Carolina House and three in the state Senate. He ran for lieutenant governor in 2020, spending $500,000 of his own money on the race and placing a distant second in the Republican primary to now Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

You can read the rest of this story here.

