Another Republican joins NC’s 2024 governor’s race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A fourth Republican has entered North Carolina’s 2024 governor’s race: Former state legislator and current Board of Transportation member Andy Wells.

A real estate developer, Wells promises to focus on economic issues, and he is critical of massive federal spending and its impact on inflation.

“Working families are struggling with inflation,” he said Thursday. “I can’t get workers to do work that I’ve got money to pay for.”

Wells, who is from Hickory, served one term in the North Carolina House and three in the state Senate. He ran for lieutenant governor in 2020, spending $500,000 of his own money on the race and placing a distant second in the Republican primary to now Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

