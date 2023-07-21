14-year-old charged after stealing vehicle, leading high-speed chase in Union County

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is facing charges after he was involved in a high-speed chase in Union County on Thursday morning.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the Monroe area during the early morning hours.

When deputies turned on their emergency lights and sirens, the driver began to flee at high speeds instead of pulling over. Deputies also said the driver ran multiple red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road while losing control of the vehicle.

The suspect was caught and removed from the stolen vehicle.

Deputies determined the driver was a 14-year-old boy from Lancaster, S.C.

A secured custody order was set to be issued for the juvenile suspect due to his age and the severity of his actions as well as the risk he posed to the public. However, the custody order was denied and the teenager was sent back home.

“I am disappointed that the Department of Juvenile Justice failed to issue a secured custody order in this case and that my deputies were unable to immediately hold this juvenile offender accountable for his actions by transporting to him a secured facility,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a press release. “I am thankful no one was injured and proud of the work my deputies did to end this pursuit.”

The 14-year-old is charged with felony flee to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, and failure to stop for a steady red light.

