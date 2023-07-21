$10,000 grant awarded to Topsail area groups to establish community garden in Hampstead

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Groups in the Topsail area announced on Friday that they have received a $10,000 grant from the Kiwanis Children’s Fund to establish a community garden in Hampstead.

The Kiwanis Club of Topsail Island, Surf City Rotary Club and Share the Table received the grant to establish the Greater Topsail Area Community Garden.

“Through community volunteer leadership, the garden project’s goal is to grow and harvest fresh produce for Share the Table, which feeds neighbors in need in Pender and Onslow Counties,” the announcement states.

The groups hope that the garden can be a vibrant hub fostering collaboration, education and engagement while also promoting sustainable garden practices and environmental stewardship.

“The Greater Topsail Area Garden will address the pressing issue of food insecurity in our region and empower our community members to take an active role in their health and nutrition. Together, we can significantly impact our neighbor’s healthy food choices,” said Cathi Litcher, Community Garden director, who currently serves as the community liaison for the Kiwanis Club of Topsail Island Area.

The funds will go toward essential infrastructure and resources for the garden, including construction of raised garden beds, a greenhouse and irrigation systems. The funds will also go to obtaining high-quality seeds and plants.

“Through this collaboration, we will create an inclusive space that brings our community together while promoting food security and healthy fresh produce choices. The Greater Topsail Area Community Garden will symbolize unity, where people from all walks of life can connect and learn from one another,” said Share the Table Founder and Executive Director Dawn Ellis.

The infrastructure is set to be complete in the summer, and planting is expected to start in the fall.

