Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to the area of Cypress Cove Apartments following the activation of a nearby Shot Spotter on Wednesday, July 19, according to a representative with the department.

According to the report, units responded just after 11:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Turners Run. There, police discovered at least three vehicles that had bullet holes in them.

At this time, it is not known if anyone was injured in the apparent shooting.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

