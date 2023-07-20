WATCH: Firefighters battle structure fire in downtown Fair Bluff

Senior Connect
Firefighters battled a large structure fire in downtown Fair Bluff yesterday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters battled a large structure fire in downtown Fair Bluff yesterday, according to Clayton McCoy, who shared pictures and a video of the incident.

McCoy sent footage to WECT, depicting what appears to be the building at 1116 Main St. up in flames.

