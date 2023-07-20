Senior Connect
Two arrested in Whiteville on drug charges following traffic stop

Terry Demetrius McGirt (left) and Nathaniel Monroe (right)
Terry Demetrius McGirt (left) and Nathaniel Monroe (right)(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Thursday, July 20, concerning a traffic stop that led to two arrests on Thursday, July 13.

“On July 13, 2023, a deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of the Holiday Motel located at 2119 James B. White Highway North, Whiteville. Nathaniel Monroe, 39, was identified as the driver and Terry McGirt, 44, was identified as the passenger of the vehicle,” the release states.

According to the sheriff’s office, Monroe’s driver’s license was revoked. In addition, the vehicle’s registration was expired and it had an inspection violation.

“While speaking with the vehicle occupants, the deputy observed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” the release continues. “Both individuals were asked to exit the vehicle, while a search was conducted by additional deputies.

“Deputies observed a bag of narcotics in plain sight in the vehicle. A metal pipe was located in the passenger area and a digital scale was located in the vehicle’s console. Deputies located amounts of Fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana during the search. Nathaniel Monroe was found to be in possession of a cut straw containing a white powder residue and a large amount of US currency. The vehicle was towed.”

Monroe received a $75,000 secured bond and was charged with:

  • Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin
  • Felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Store/Sell a Controlled Substance
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Additionally, he was served an outstanding warrant and received citations for:

  • Driving While License Revoked not Impaired Revocation
  • Expired Registration
  • No Inspection

McGirt received a $50,000 secured bond and was charged with:

  • Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

