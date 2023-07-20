Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

On Thyme named among winners of national Black-owned restaurant challenge

On Thyme, a popular food truck and catering business, opens a brick and mortar location with...
On Thyme, a popular food truck and catering business, opens a brick and mortar location with early success.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Thyme Restaurant was nominated by its fans and was one of 10 winners on the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty challenge.

Pepsi Dig In partnered with Tik-Tok star and food reviewer Keith Lee for the challenge, which invited people to nominate their favorite Black-owned restaurants.

On Thyme says that it was in the top five in the challenge.

Before establishing the restaurant, On Thyme was a popular food truck and catering business. The Castle Street restaurant features burgers, seafood, wings and more.

Check out the Cape Fear Foodie's review of On Thyme Restaurant
On Thyme, a popular food truck and catering business, opens a brick and mortar location with...

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Highsmith is seen during his annual football camp in 2022.
Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Many homeless individuals have dispersed after no longer being allowed to stay on county...
WPD assigns two new officers to focus on homelessness, trespassing issues
Repair work could affect WECT’s over-the-air signal

Latest News

Changes to WIC and FNS benefits following termination of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
Cape Fear Cooking: Spicy melon salad for Fourth of July
Cape Fear Cooking: Try bringing this spicy melon salad to a Fourth of July party
Cape Fear Cooking: Make an easy BBQ rub and sauce for dad this Father’s Day
Cape Fear Cooking: Make an easy BBQ rub and sauce for dad this Father’s Day
The popular Food Truck Rodeo returned to Ogden Park on Sunday, June 11.
Food Truck Rodeo returns to Ogden Park