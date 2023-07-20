On Thyme named among winners of national Black-owned restaurant challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Thyme Restaurant was nominated by its fans and was one of 10 winners on the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty challenge.

Pepsi Dig In partnered with Tik-Tok star and food reviewer Keith Lee for the challenge, which invited people to nominate their favorite Black-owned restaurants.

On Thyme says that it was in the top five in the challenge.

Before establishing the restaurant, On Thyme was a popular food truck and catering business. The Castle Street restaurant features burgers, seafood, wings and more.

