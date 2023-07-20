Portion of Gum Spring Road closed near White Oak due to overturned hog truck

WHITE OAK, N.C. (WECT) - The White Oak Fire Department announced just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, that a portion of Gum Spring Road is closed after a hog truck overturned in the area.

According to the announcement, Gum Spring Road is closed from NC 53 to Live Oak Methodist Church Road.

“Please Avoid the area as we need a safe area to get the scene clear! Thank you,” the fire department states.

