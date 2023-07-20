Senior Connect
Police horse pays tribute to fallen officer at gravesite


The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A police horse in Tennessee honored a fallen officer at her gravesite this week, and the special moment was captured on camera.

Wednesday marked 19 years since Metro Nashville Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman died in the line of duty on July 19, 2004. She was helping a car on the side of Interstate 40 when she was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a...
Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a tractor trailer on I-40 while helping a motorist on July 19, 2004.(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Nashville police posted a picture of one of its Mounted Patrol horses paying tribute to Dedman at her gravesite.



“As we honor the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Dedman made, we ask everyone to remember to slow down and move over when you see emergency personnel on the side of the road,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

