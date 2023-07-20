Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New study finds teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns

FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.(WGAL via CNN Newsource, file)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found rates of teen suicide and suicide attempts were at their lowest when schools were shut down during the pandemic.

Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Data was analyzed from more than 73,000 emergency department visits and hospitalizations between 2016 and 2021.

Teen suicidality incidents include those of self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.

The authors found the number of incidents increased nationally between 2016 and 2019, but they fell when school systems were basically shut down across the country in 2020.

When classes returned in 2021 the rate not only rebounded, it increased beyond what was expected.

Researchers believe interventions during the peak months of April and October could help protect against seasonal increases.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Highsmith is seen during his annual football camp in 2022.
Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Many homeless individuals have dispersed after no longer being allowed to stay on county...
WPD assigns two new officers to focus on homelessness, trespassing issues
Repair work could affect WECT’s over-the-air signal

Latest News

Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's...
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
Child care challenges are on the rise with long wait lists that last several years.
Issues surrounding long waitlists for child care centers affecting southeastern NC, causing some to quit jobs to look after their kids
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on...
RFK Jr. will testify at House hearing over online censorship
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US says North Korea has not responded to attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border