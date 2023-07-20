Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mt. Olive coach indicted on indecent liberties charges from time as high school coach

Mt. Olive coach indicted on indecent liberties charges from time as high school coach
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man listed as the head cross-country coach at the University of Mt. Olive faces charges after he allegedly had sex with a student he met at a party when he was a high school track coach at Forestview High School in Gastonia.

Our sister station, WBTV in Charlotte, reports that 30-year-old John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts of indecent liberties with a student and sex acts with a Forestview student from Aug. 27, 2018, to April 30, 2019, according to court documents.

Caldwell was made eligible for release on a $50,000 unsecured bond, according to court documents. He is to have no contact with the student and their family, according to documents. Caldwell also is prohibited from having contact with female athletes under age 18, court records show.

WBTV says Caldwell was named head cross-country coach at the University of Mount Olive earlier this year and an online search showed he is still affiliated with the university.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Highsmith is seen during his annual football camp in 2022.
Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Repair work could affect WECT’s over-the-air signal
Many homeless individuals have dispersed after no longer being allowed to stay on county...
WPD assigns two new officers to focus on homelessness, trespassing issues

Latest News

Cucalorus Film Festival makes MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World list
Amber Costello (right) pictured with close friends.
Friends of local Gilgo Beach killings victim speak out, hope for justice
Modern Rock 98.7 announces Reggae Redemption with the Night Nurse 30th anniversary celebration
Men drives through storm
Men drive through North Carolina tornado
Kendall Eugene Johnson
Man arrested in Wilmington in connection to fatal overdose in Currie