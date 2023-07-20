Senior Connect
Man arrested in Wilmington in connection to fatal overdose in Currie

Kendall Eugene Johnson
Kendall Eugene Johnson(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Kendall Eugene Johnson in connection to a fatal overdose involving heroin that occurred on Thursday, July 13.

“Deputies responded to a fatal overdose call in the Currie area and investigated the scene, which led to “allegations that Mr. Johnson sold the victim heroin resulting in the overdose death,” according to a PCSO press release.

Johnson was arrested in Wilmington by Pender and New Hanover vice units, and he was reportedly found to be in possession of multiple illegal narcotics.

Johnson was charged with the following:

  • Felony death by distribution
  • Possess with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule I
  • Possess with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule II
  • Possession of schedule I
  • Manufacture schedule II
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

