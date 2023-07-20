Man arrested in Wilmington in connection to fatal overdose in Currie

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Kendall Eugene Johnson in connection to a fatal overdose involving heroin that occurred on Thursday, July 13.

“Deputies responded to a fatal overdose call in the Currie area and investigated the scene, which led to “allegations that Mr. Johnson sold the victim heroin resulting in the overdose death,” according to a PCSO press release.

Johnson was arrested in Wilmington by Pender and New Hanover vice units, and he was reportedly found to be in possession of multiple illegal narcotics.

Johnson was held under a $1,250,000 secure bond and charged with the following:

Felony death by distribution

Possess with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule I

Possess with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule II

Possession of schedule I

Manufacture schedule II

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

