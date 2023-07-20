Local nonprofit helps educate young girls on the dangers of domestic violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Teenagers and a nonprofit group came together to help educate young girls on domestic violence as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Operation Pretty Things is a local non-profit based out of Wilmington. On Thursday morning, the group met up with several high school students and their parents to make hundreds of locker boxes.

Adana Moncada is one of the high school volunteers.

“My friends, not all of them, they experience some sort of sexual violence or domestic violence in a relationship, and they don’t deserve that. They don’t deserve it at all,” Moncada said.

The boxes were made to help provide sanitary products and personal hygiene items. The boxes also included what the group called a “red flag card.” The card is made to help young girls identify signs of abuse and domestic violence in a relationship.

“The card itself has 11 signs of abuse on it. Everything from ‘made me feel bad about myself’ to ‘told me what I can and cannot wear or who I can and cannot be friends with’. As well as ‘sent me explicit photos and demanded them in return’. We’re finding that these sorts of things are happening as early as nine and 10 years old,” said Missy Bennett, the executive director of Operation Pretty Things.

The locker boxes will be distributed throughout the school year to New Hanover County middle schoolers.

According to the North Carolina Department of Administration, over 75,000 women in North Carolina received helped for domestic violence in 2022.

Bennett feels the problem of abuse in preteen and teen relationships is a problem that comes in cycles and for her, it’s an issue that hits close to home.

“I just can’t handle that I have a 12 year old girl and the idea that she would experience anything on this card. Well, it’s unacceptable. And as a community we have, we have an opportunity to do something about it,” said Bennett.

