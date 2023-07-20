Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local nonprofit helps educate young girls on the dangers of domestic violence

Operation Pretty Things red flag card
Operation Pretty Things red flag card(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Teenagers and a nonprofit group came together to help educate young girls on domestic violence as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Operation Pretty Things is a local non-profit based out of Wilmington. On Thursday morning, the group met up with several high school students and their parents to make hundreds of locker boxes.

Adana Moncada is one of the high school volunteers.

“My friends, not all of them, they experience some sort of sexual violence or domestic violence in a relationship, and they don’t deserve that. They don’t deserve it at all,” Moncada said.

The boxes were made to help provide sanitary products and personal hygiene items. The boxes also included what the group called a “red flag card.” The card is made to help young girls identify signs of abuse and domestic violence in a relationship.

“The card itself has 11 signs of abuse on it. Everything from ‘made me feel bad about myself’ to ‘told me what I can and cannot wear or who I can and cannot be friends with’. As well as ‘sent me explicit photos and demanded them in return’. We’re finding that these sorts of things are happening as early as nine and 10 years old,” said Missy Bennett, the executive director of Operation Pretty Things.

The locker boxes will be distributed throughout the school year to New Hanover County middle schoolers.

According to the North Carolina Department of Administration, over 75,000 women in North Carolina received helped for domestic violence in 2022.

Bennett feels the problem of abuse in preteen and teen relationships is a problem that comes in cycles and for her, it’s an issue that hits close to home.

“I just can’t handle that I have a 12 year old girl and the idea that she would experience anything on this card. Well, it’s unacceptable. And as a community we have, we have an opportunity to do something about it,” said Bennett.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments
Alex Highsmith is seen during his annual football camp in 2022.
Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Many homeless individuals have dispersed after no longer being allowed to stay on county...
WPD assigns two new officers to focus on homelessness, trespassing issues

Latest News

CFPUA and two Columbus County towns to receive up to $40 million total for water infrastructure projects
Firefighters battle structure fire in downtown Fair Bluff
(MGN)
Crews responding to vehicle fire on I-140 E near US-421
A CFPUA truck
CFPUA and two Columbus County towns to receive up to $40 million total for water infrastructure projects