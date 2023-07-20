Heide Trask High School to host free immunization clinic

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced a free immunization clinic for middle and high school students in the district.

The clinic will be held in the Heide Trask High School auxiliary gym on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon.

“While this clinic is only for middle and high school students who need the T-DAP and meningitis vaccination, remember, other vaccinations are required by the state (fact sheet https://5il.co/1pttk, Spanish - https://5il.co/1pttj). Plan ahead with your doctor’s office or clinic to ensure your child is up to date on their immunizations ahead of the 2023-2024 school year,” a PCS announcement states.

The event is made possible via a partnership between PCS and the Pender County Health Department.

