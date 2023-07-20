First Alert Forecast: stressful heat index values apart from cooling storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wednesday evening thunderstorm officially delivered 0.62 inches of rain and a drop in temperature to 74 degrees at Wilmington. Spotty strong, drenching, and electric thunderstorms are an important exception in your First Alert Forecast through Friday but, as it has been all week, heat will continue to be the rule. Expect daily highs mainly in the middle 90s and taxing heat index values like 102, 105, even upwards of 108 in some cases - and thanks for staying rested, hydrated, and neighborly!

Thursday surf items include breakers near two feet, a moderate rip current risk, and water near 84.

In the tropics: an African low pressure wave worming westward near the Cabo Verde Islands stands a low chance to develop into a depression or storm within the next seven days. As it is firmly nested in a pocket of Saharan air, it has a lot of work to do. Meanwhile, the lone active tropical storm in the Atlantic, Don, will turn harmlessly northwest and north over open water through the weekend. Stay vigilant and prepared in case Atlantic Hurricane Season does not remain lazy: wect.com/hurricane has all you need!

