Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: stressful heat index values apart from cooling storms

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wednesday evening thunderstorm officially delivered 0.62 inches of rain and a drop in temperature to 74 degrees at Wilmington. Spotty strong, drenching, and electric thunderstorms are an important exception in your First Alert Forecast through Friday but, as it has been all week, heat will continue to be the rule. Expect daily highs mainly in the middle 90s and taxing heat index values like 102, 105, even upwards of 108 in some cases - and thanks for staying rested, hydrated, and neighborly!

Thursday surf items include breakers near two feet, a moderate rip current risk, and water near 84.

Catch cooler highs in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

In the tropics: an African low pressure wave worming westward near the Cabo Verde Islands stands a low chance to develop into a depression or storm within the next seven days. As it is firmly nested in a pocket of Saharan air, it has a lot of work to do. Meanwhile, the lone active tropical storm in the Atlantic, Don, will turn harmlessly northwest and north over open water through the weekend. Stay vigilant and prepared in case Atlantic Hurricane Season does not remain lazy: wect.com/hurricane has all you need!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Highsmith is seen during his annual football camp in 2022.
Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Repair work could affect WECT’s over-the-air signal
Many homeless individuals have dispersed after no longer being allowed to stay on county...
WPD assigns two new officers to focus on homelessness, trespassing issues

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Jul. 19, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: sizzling sunshine, spotty storms
The average high temperature in Wilmington for July is 91.1 degrees.
High temperatures lead to sharp increase in heat-related emergency responses
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Jul. 19, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, July 19, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, July 19, 2023