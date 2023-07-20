Filming permit for ‘Good Bones Spin Off’ filed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A filming permit for Good Bones Spin Off indicates that filming will be done daily in Wilmington from July 24-28.

The production company listed on the permit is High Noon Entertainment, which worked on HGTV’s “Good Bones” home renovation series. The company’s resume also includes “Fixer Upper,” TLC’s “Next Great Baker” and The Weather Channel’s “Hurricane Hunters.”

The filming is set to take place at 807 Russell Alley, though the permit doesn’t ask for any street or lane closures, traffic control, police officers or NCDOT-certified traffic personnel.

