Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Filming permit for ‘Good Bones Spin Off’ filed in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A filming permit for Good Bones Spin Off indicates that filming will be done daily in Wilmington from July 24-28.

The production company listed on the permit is High Noon Entertainment, which worked on HGTV’s “Good Bones” home renovation series. The company’s resume also includes “Fixer Upper,” TLC’s “Next Great Baker” and The Weather Channel’s “Hurricane Hunters.”

The filming is set to take place at 807 Russell Alley, though the permit doesn’t ask for any street or lane closures, traffic control, police officers or NCDOT-certified traffic personnel.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
Alex Highsmith is seen during his annual football camp in 2022.
Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers
Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Many homeless individuals have dispersed after no longer being allowed to stay on county...
WPD assigns two new officers to focus on homelessness, trespassing issues

Latest News

Firefighters battled a large structure fire in downtown Fair Bluff yesterday.
WATCH: Firefighters battle structure fire in downtown Fair Bluff
Downtown Fair Bluff fire
The footage depicts what appears to be the 1116 Main St. up in flames.
Firefighters battle structure fire in downtown Fair Bluff
Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments