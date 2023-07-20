Cucalorus Film Festival makes MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World list

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Cucalorus Film Festival has been announced as one of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for this year.

This complete list from MovieMaker can be found here.

“Our 25 Coolest Film Festivals list exists because of festivals like Cucalorus,” said MovieMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy. “It’s the rare festival that has nothing to do with competition or heavy-handed networking. It’s all about art, love, and cool. Dan Brawley and the rest of the team cultivate a sense of support, inclusion, and curiosity — they truly love films, the more daring and inventive, the better — and if that sounds like you, this is probably your dream festival. It’s a nice bonus that it happens to be in a film town that’s both a place of cinematic legend and a hotbed of new projects.”

This year’s “Panel of Cool,” which curated the list, includes Katie Bignell and Ian Bignell (Festival Formula), as well as filmmakers Hanadi Elyan (Salma’s Home), Camrus Johnson (“She Dreams at Sunrise”), Aaron Hillis (Cinedigm, Fish Kill Flea), Geoff Marslett (Quantum Cowboys), Sylvia Caminer (Follow Her), and Ondi Timoner (Last Flight Home).

You can find early-bird Pegasorus passes on sale for priority access for all film screenings, performances, conversations, parties and social events that run from Nov. 15-19 here.

