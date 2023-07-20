Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cucalorus Film Festival makes MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World list

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Cucalorus Film Festival has been announced as one of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for this year.

This complete list from MovieMaker can be found here.

“Our 25 Coolest Film Festivals list exists because of festivals like Cucalorus,” said MovieMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy. “It’s the rare festival that has nothing to do with competition or heavy-handed networking. It’s all about art, love, and cool. Dan Brawley and the rest of the team cultivate a sense of support, inclusion, and curiosity — they truly love films, the more daring and inventive, the better — and if that sounds like you, this is probably your dream festival. It’s a nice bonus that it happens to be in a film town that’s both a place of cinematic legend and a hotbed of new projects.”

This year’s “Panel of Cool,” which curated the list, includes Katie Bignell and Ian Bignell (Festival Formula), as well as filmmakers Hanadi Elyan (Salma’s Home), Camrus Johnson (“She Dreams at Sunrise”), Aaron Hillis (Cinedigm, Fish Kill Flea), Geoff Marslett (Quantum Cowboys), Sylvia Caminer (Follow Her), and Ondi Timoner (Last Flight Home).

You can find early-bird Pegasorus passes on sale for priority access for all film screenings, performances, conversations, parties and social events that run from Nov. 15-19 here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Highsmith is seen during his annual football camp in 2022.
Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Repair work could affect WECT’s over-the-air signal
Many homeless individuals have dispersed after no longer being allowed to stay on county...
WPD assigns two new officers to focus on homelessness, trespassing issues

Latest News

Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments
Amber Costello (right) pictured with close friends.
Friends of local Gilgo Beach killings victim speak out, hope for justice
Modern Rock 98.7 announces Reggae Redemption with the Night Nurse 30th anniversary celebration
Men drives through storm
Men drive through North Carolina tornado