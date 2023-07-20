Crews responding to vehicle fire on I-140 E near US-421

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene of a vehicle fire on I-140 E near US-421 on Thursday afternoon, July 20.

According to police, an electric car caught on fire due to complications with the car. No injuries have been reported.

Per the N.C. Department of Transportation’s DriveNC website, it started at around 4:46 p.m.

The road is closed after exit 14 (US-421) on the Dan Cameron Bridge.

The NCDOT expects the traffic impact to be high.

