Community invited to Labor Day parade in Currie

A Labor Day Parade is scheduled to be held in Currie on Saturday, Sept. 2, according to an announcement from organizers.
A Labor Day Parade is scheduled to be held in Currie on Saturday, Sept. 2, according to an announcement from organizers.(Roshawn McIntyre)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - A Labor Day Parade is scheduled to be held in Currie on Saturday, Sept. 2, according to an announcement from organizers.

According to the announcement, the parade will begin at 10 a.m., and festivities will be held on the site of the future Greater Currie Community Activity Center.

“Soliciting: senior citizens, children with special needs, & toddler boys to ride on float. If you are interested please sign up on the sign up sheet on or before Monday, July 24th,” the release states. “T shirts & [sun visors] are now available.”

The parade route is scheduled to begin at 1671 Battleground Road/Hwy 210 E and will end at the future activity center site, which is across from Moores Creek National Battlefield.

Parking will be available at the site of the future activity center.

For more information or to suggest any ideas or recommendations, contact Ebony McIntyre at (910) 470-9456.

Matthew Woods, Moores Creek National Battlefield superintendent, has been announced as the parade’s grand marshal.

“He has been with Moores Creek National Battlefield since 2011, and before that, he was a Social Studies Teacher at Pender High School in Burgaw, NC. A Veteran, Matthew served 7 years in the US Army Reserves, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant before being Honorably Discharged in 2006. He holds a Master’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, as well as an Associate in Arts Degree from Cape Fear Community College. A resident of Burgaw, NC, he is married and has a 14-year-old son,” the announcement states.

