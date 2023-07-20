Colonial Athletic Association renamed to Coastal Athletic Association

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, July 20, it was announced that the former Colonial Athletic Association has been renamed to the Coastal Athletic Association.

The CAA is the home conference to University of North Carolina Wilmington Athletics.

Per a CAA announcement, it will continue to use the same conference logo, but the new name reflects the CAA’s recent expansion to include members spanning the coast from Massachusetts to South Carolina.

“The Conference’s new name represents a culmination of its efforts over the past three years to expand its membership, solidify its geographic footprint and affirm its long-standing mission through a new vision statement which emphasizes that CAA institutions work together to advance nationally competitive college athletic programs – coupled with outstanding academic programs – that empower student athletes as whole persons who strive at the highest level in every aspect of their lives,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio.

Full CAA members include:

Campbell University (Buies Creek, N.C.)

College of Charleston (Charleston, S.C.)

University of Delaware (Newark, Del.)

Drexel University (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Elon University (Elon, N.C.)

Hampton University (Hampton, Va.)

Hofstra University (Hempstead, N.Y),

Monmouth University (West Long Branch, N.J.)

North Carolina A&T State University (Greensboro, N.C.)

University of North Carolina Wilmington (Wilmington, N.C.)

Northeastern University (Boston, Mass.)

Stony Brook University (Stony Brook, N.Y.)

Towson University (Towson, Md.)

William & Mary (Williamsburg, Va.)

“The addition of Campbell, Hampton, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook have not only solidified the CAA’s membership, but through the CAA Academic Alliance have provided enhanced opportunities for academic collaboration and civil engagement amongst the Conference’s members. Consistent with our Conference’s longstanding tradition, the schools of our expanded footprint along the Atlantic Coast are renowned for their pursuit of academic excellence. Our new Conference name is symbolic of the unified academic framework in which each institution prioritizes student-athlete academic engagement and achievement,” said CAA BOD Chair and College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu.

The change also applies to the CAA Football Conference, which includes the following schools:

Albany (Albany, N.Y.)

Campbell University (Buies Creek, N.C.)

University of Delaware (Newark, Del.)

Elon University (Elon, N.C.)

Hampton University (Hampton, Va.)

University of Maine (Orono, Maine)

Monmouth University (West Long Branch, N.J.)

University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.)

North Carolina A&T State University (Greensboro, N.C.)

University of Rhode Island (Kingston, R.I.)

University of Richmond (Richmond, Va.)

Stony Brook University (Stony Brook, N.Y.)

Towson University (Towson, Md.)

Villanova University (Villanova, Pa.)

William & Mary (Williamsburg, Va.).

