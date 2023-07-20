CFCC announces student-athlete selections for NJCAA All-Academic Team

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Thursday, July 20, that 11 of its student-athletes have been selected for the National Junior College Athletic Association 2022-2023 All-Academic Team.

“I am immensely proud of our student-athletes who have made the All-Academic Team,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president. “The recognition they have received is a testament to the hard work and the support of their coaches, instructors, and staff. I congratulate each of them on this achievement.”

According to the release, athletes selected achieved a 3.60 GPA or higher and were assigned to the following teams:

All-Academic First Team (4.00 GPA)

Madie Ballou (volleyball)

London Ipsen (volleyball)

Lauren Laux (women’s soccer)

All-Academic Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA)

Leah Davis (volleyball)

Connor Hope (men’s soccer)

Maddie Lewis (women’s soccer)

Justine Moesch (women’s soccer)

All-Academic Third Team (3.60-3.79)

Saul Juarez (men’s soccer)

Abby Morse (volleyball)

Nora Pit (volleyball)

Shaylin Pollock (women’s basketball)

“This accomplishment exemplifies their dedication to their teams and highlights their unwavering commitment to academic excellence,” said Ryan Mantlo, CFCC director of athletics. “While it’s exciting to win championships, our goal is to prepare students with the skills and knowledge necessary to make them successful in the next phase of their lives.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.