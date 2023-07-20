Senior Connect
Brunswick County announces return to in-person WIC appointments

(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County on Thursday announced a return to in-person appointments for Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

WIC will return to in-person appointments on Aug. 1, but you can complete appointments by phone, video conference or with the MyNCWIC portal.

“Clients will be required to provide WIC with proof of their address, ID and income (Medicaid, Food Stamps and/or TANF recipients are automatically income eligible). Clients choosing virtual appointments can send in the required documents by email, fax, MyNCWIC portal or by showing staff documents in a video conference. Clients who have WIC can visit www.brunswickcountync.gov/wic to begin setting up their MyNCWIC portal,” a county announcement states.

The announcement says that remote access reversed a decade of declining WIC participation and boosted child participation by 13 percent across the country.

“The Brunswick County WIC program provides access to healthy food, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support for moms-to-be, new moms and families with young children. Please call your local WIC office between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment,” the announcement continues.

Phone numbers for local offices include:

  • Leland 910-253-2877
  • Bolivia 910-253-2288
  • Shallotte 910-253-2878

“We are excited to open our doors to see clients in person again,” said Maureen Hubbard, Brunswick County WIC Director. “We have made improvements to our processes and buildings that we know families will enjoy.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

