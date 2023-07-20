Senior Connect
Brown Dirt Cowboys set to play WECT Sounds of Summer concert on Thursday

Sounds of Summer 2021
Sounds of Summer(tcw-wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brown Dirt Cowboys are set to hit the stage at Wrightsville Beach Park for the WECT Sounds of Summer concert on Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.

WECT’s Gabe Ross will host Thursday’s concert.

Every Thursday from June 15 to August 3, a concert is set to be played at Wrightsville Beach Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You’re invited to bring your coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, but no alcohol is allowed at the park.

If the concert is cancelled due to weather, this story will be updated accordingly.

See the full lineup for WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series

