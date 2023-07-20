Amber Costello’s friend speaks out in hope for justice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A four-foot-11 fireball is how many friends of Amber Costello remember a close loved one.

Amber Costello is one of the four victims in a series of high-profile murders that took place in 2010. Costello grew up in Wilmington and some of her friends have spoken out for justice for her death.

Investigators believe Rex Heuermann is a serial killer who left Amber’s body and two others on the shore at Gilgo Beach in New York.

Chris Bird is a long-time friend of Amber Costello. Bird knew her as Amber Overstreet, and he says they met back when they were teenagers.

Amber attended Myrtle Grove Middle School and New Hanover High in Wilmington, North Carolina. He remembers his friend as a caring and bright light to those around her.

“Fun once you got to know her, to be around, did pranks and you know we called it looking out for each other back then we would go to Burger King, but if everybody didn’t have enough money for Burger King, we would order a pizza and Amber started that,” says Bird.

Bird says he was heartbroken when he heard that Amber was one of three women a New York architect is now charged with killing.

“Shocked, Shocked when I heard the news. Amber Overstreet as I knew and then Amber Costello was killed by a serial killer on Long Island,” says Bird.

It’s been 13 years since Amber was murdered. Bird is hopeful justice will finally be served.

“Because it’s been so long there was nothing, you know, even I think Nancy Grace jumped on it didn’t get nothing so hair and a pizza box it’s good. And it just makes me mad because he’s such a big monster. Amber’s four foot 11, maybe 110 to 115 pounds if she just ate, you know,” says Bird.

Heuermann was arrested after investigators were able to link DNA evidence from a discarded pizza box. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bird lost touch with Amber but says he’ll always remember a strong—independent girl who would give you the shirt off her back.

“Caring stood up for herself. Stood up for others and was somebody you could depend on. Didn’t care if you knocked on the door three in the morning,” says Bird

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.