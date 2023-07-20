Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

ACCESS 4 ALL event set for July 29 at Miracle Field

The Miracle Field in Olsen Park will host the ACCESS 4 ALL event on Saturday, July 29.
The Miracle Field in Olsen Park will host the ACCESS 4 ALL event on Saturday, July 29.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ACCESS of Wilmington is hosting its ACCESS 4 ALL event on Saturday, July 29, at the Miracle Field in Olsen Park from 5-9 p.m.

The new International Symbol of Accessibility.
The new International Symbol of Accessibility.(Accessible Icon Project)

“ACCESS 4 All is a special event where those in attendance will paint the new accessible icon in the accessible parking spots at the Miracle Field,” a news release states. “The International Symbol of Accessibility was designed in 1968, portraying a stationary person using a wheelchair and not independent. The new design pictures an individual with a disability with their upper body tilted forward, indicating their mobility and they are in control of their direction.”

In addition, the event will include games, live music, food trucks, face painting, t-shirt tie-dying, and more.

ACCESS of Wilmington is a non-profit organization that promotes accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party
Alex Highsmith is seen during his annual football camp in 2022.
Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers
Wilmington police: Multiple vehicles struck by bullets, injuries unknown following reported shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments
Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Many homeless individuals have dispersed after no longer being allowed to stay on county...
WPD assigns two new officers to focus on homelessness, trespassing issues

Latest News

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
Filming permit for ‘Good Bones Spin Off’ filed in Wilmington
Firefighters battled a large structure fire in downtown Fair Bluff yesterday.
WATCH: Firefighters battle structure fire in downtown Fair Bluff
Downtown Fair Bluff fire