ACCESS 4 ALL event set for July 29 at Miracle Field

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ACCESS of Wilmington is hosting its ACCESS 4 ALL event on Saturday, July 29, at the Miracle Field in Olsen Park from 5-9 p.m.

The new International Symbol of Accessibility. (Accessible Icon Project)

“ACCESS 4 All is a special event where those in attendance will paint the new accessible icon in the accessible parking spots at the Miracle Field,” a news release states. “The International Symbol of Accessibility was designed in 1968, portraying a stationary person using a wheelchair and not independent. The new design pictures an individual with a disability with their upper body tilted forward, indicating their mobility and they are in control of their direction.”

In addition, the event will include games, live music, food trucks, face painting, t-shirt tie-dying, and more.

ACCESS of Wilmington is a non-profit organization that promotes accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

