WPD assigns two new officers to focus on homelessness, trespassing issues

With county property off-limits to homeless people, businesses and private-owned property have become a safe haven.
By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Homelessness and trespassing have proven to be an issue that leaders have tried to address for years. But finding a solution for Wilmington’s homeless problem is not as easy as it may seem.

Many homeless individuals have dispersed after no longer being allowed to stay on county property. This has caused many individuals to flock to businesses and private-owned property. Due to this, there has been an uptick in complaints of trespassing.

To combat the issue, Wilmington Police Department assigned two officers, effective yesterday, to focus solely on removing homeless people and their belongings from businesses and other private property.

“We do have the side that’s offering resources and trying to end the cycle of homelessness. But we also have to address our citizens that have complaints about trespassers on their property,” said Lieutenant Greg Willett.

Lt. Willet explains that if a business does not have an issue with homeless people camping on their property, those two assigned officers will not take any action.

But, if there are complaints, at that point, by law, they have to.

Aside from just asking individuals to relocate, WPD is now acting as a liaison, leading a homeless person to shelters such as the Good Shepherd and other services, such as Wilmington’s newly implemented “Getting Home” initiative.

Council member Luke Waddell believes the program has the potential to lower homelessness rates tremendously.

“This program is working, it’s very new. I am wanting to lean into this program and to continue to invest in it and continue to track the data because I have full faith and confidence in this program, and I’m excited to see it come to fruition,” said Waddell.

There are mental health, employment and housing services available if needed, and Katrina Knight, Executive Director of The Good Shepherd says law enforcement and city leaders have helped direct people her way.

But The Good Shepherd has consistently been full.

Knight’s solution involves “investing in housing for people with pretty significant disabilities who have very limited income,” said Knight. “Those kinds of measures had really succeeded in driving down not just the size of the overall unhoused population, but especially the chronically homeless population.”

Katrina Knight with The Good Shepherd says they plan to expand their shelter to a larger unit across the street from its current facility.

Although she notes shelters are great, there needs to be a more permanent solution such as more affordable housing.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

