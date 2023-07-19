Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Dawson Miles Brooks
Hampstead man charged with indecent liberties
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Highway patrol identifies man who died in Southport plane crash in June
Wilmington police share details on Sunday armed robbery at Scotchman
A woman died after she was struck by a car Saturday night along NC 87 near Love Road.
Officials identify woman who died after being hit by car near Riegelwood

Latest News

An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
Gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people as nation prepares to host Women’s World Cup soccer tournament
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as other parts of US reel from scorching heat, floods
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say