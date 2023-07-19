River Landing to host Hope for the Warriors Celebrity Invitational golf tournament

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The 14th Annual Hope for the Warriors Celebrity Invitational golf tournament is set to be held at River Landing from Sunday-Monday, Aug. 27-28.

“MLB legends, Johnny Bench and Doug Flynn, will headline an impressive group of professional athletes, media personalities, actors and many more who love giving back to those who have given so much for all of us. Join us at the 14th Annual Hope For The Warriors Invitational on August 27th and 28th at River Landing in Wallace, North Carolina. Our time together will be spent playing golf, telling stories, rocking out at the after party, and most importantly, meeting some true American heroes,” the invitational’s website states.

You can donate, sponsor and get tickets online here.

The invitational will support Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit offering support programs for service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.