Proposed development could add up to 56 townhomes in Sea Breeze

A conceptual plan for up to 56 townhomes in Sea Breeze in New Hanover County (Preliminary concept plan by Stroud Engineering, P.A., provided by New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development could add up to 56 townhomes on 7.37 acres in southern New Hanover County just before the bridge to Carolina Beach.

The developers are proposing a rezoning from the R-15 Residential District to an R-5 Moderate-High Residential District (Conditional Zoning District).

The area in the request is four parcels at 7641, 7645 and 7647 Carolina Beach Road in Sea Breeze.

County staff makes recommendations based on zoning considerations, technical review and the NHC 2016 Comprehensive Plan. Staff found that the density is below the recommendation for the location, and recommended approval of the rezoning request.

The staff’s proposed conditions included water and sewer connections to a private wastewater system, the retention of certain existing trees and for the development to not affect some nearby properties’ ability to access some nearby roads.

New Hanover County Planning Board members voted to continue the request to a later date at a meeting on July 6.

You can learn more under case number “Z23-14″ on the county’s website.

