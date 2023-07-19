Senior Connect
Police train at Wallace Elementary to be prepared for active shooter situation

The Wallace Police Department shared photos on Tuesday, July 18, of some of its officers training at Wallace Elementary.
The Wallace Police Department shared photos on Tuesday, July 18, of some of its officers training at Wallace Elementary.(Wallace Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department shared photos on Tuesday, July 18, of some of its officers training at Wallace Elementary.

“A great day of training for active threats in our local schools,” WPD states in its release. “Big thanks to our role players, Woodmen of the World for providing lunch, our instructors, and Wallace Elementary for the use of the facility.”

The department states that its trainings are open to any law enforcement officer or agency. Those interested in participating are asked to contact the Wallace PD at (910) 285-2126 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

