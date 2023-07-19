Penderlea School and nearby customers lose service after water line break; boil water advisory issued

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Penderlea School and nearby customers lost water after a water line break on Wednesday, July 19, per officials.

“To ensure the well-being and comfort of our students, the school district has provided both drinking water and water for sanitary purposes to maintain proper hygiene standards. Classes are on as scheduled for Thursday, July 20, 2023,” a Pender County Schools announcement states.

The district says that it is communicating with officials and expects additional updates as work is done.

“PCS will communicate those updates as they are received. Please be assured that the safety and comfort of our students remain our top priority, and we will do everything possible to minimize disruptions to their daily routines,” the announcement continues.

Pender County has issued a system pressure advisory for customers in the Willard area, on Hwy 11 heading south past Tate Road.

The county says that the break was due to a contractor striking the water main while installing a fiber optic cable. Water service will return once the work is done, but periods of low to no pressure in the system can cause back siphonage and introduce bacteria into the system.

“Consumers in the area noted above are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water until this advisory is lifted. This advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours,” a county announcement states.

Make sure to boil for at least one minute to kill disease-causing organisms.

