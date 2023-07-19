Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Modern Rock 98.7 announces Reggae Redemption with the Night Nurse 30th anniversary celebration

Ironclad Brewery in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina
Ironclad Brewery in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Modern Rock 98.7 has announced that the Reggae Redemption with the Night Nurse 30th anniversary celebration is set for Sunday, July 23, at Ironclad Brewery.

The event will be hosted by Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, a.k.a. the “Night Nurse.”

The celebration will feature performances by King Yellowman and the Mystic Vibrations and DHIM reggae bands.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for $35 online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Dawson Miles Brooks
Hampstead man charged with indecent liberties
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Highway patrol identifies man who died in Southport plane crash in June
Wilmington police share details on Sunday armed robbery at Scotchman
David Michael Key
Hampstead man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with 13-year-old

Latest News

Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers
The Wallace Police Department shared photos on Tuesday, July 18, of some of its officers...
Police train at Wallace Elementary to be prepared for active shooter situation
In this September 2021 file photo, Jason Hurley, Middle Tennessee State University Police...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office announces ‘R.A.D Self Defense’ classes for rising college freshman women
The Cape Fear Museum
Local organizations receive over $51,000 in grants from the New Hanover County Community Foundation