Modern Rock 98.7 announces Reggae Redemption with the Night Nurse 30th anniversary celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Modern Rock 98.7 has announced that the Reggae Redemption with the Night Nurse 30th anniversary celebration is set for Sunday, July 23, at Ironclad Brewery.

The event will be hosted by Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, a.k.a. the “Night Nurse.”

The celebration will feature performances by King Yellowman and the Mystic Vibrations and DHIM reggae bands.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for $35 online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.