Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Ashley High School standout Alex Highsmith has signed a new five-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Wednesday.

According to multiple media outlets, the extension is worth $70 million with $27.7 million in guaranteed money.

“This means everything,” said Highsmith, according to a news release from the Steelers. “I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can’t wait to get to work. I am excited.”

Since being picked in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Highsmith has played in 49 career games with 38 starts. He has 179 tackles, 110 of them solo stops, 32 tackles for a loss, 22.5 sacks, 41 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one interception in his three seasons with Pittsburgh.

Highsmith is coming off a breakout season where he led the team in sacks with a career-high 14.5, after recording a combined eight sacks his first two seasons.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.