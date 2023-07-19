Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Highsmith signs five-year contract with Steelers

Alex Highsmith is seen during his annual football camp in 2022.
Alex Highsmith is seen during his annual football camp in 2022.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Ashley High School standout Alex Highsmith has signed a new five-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Wednesday.

According to multiple media outlets, the extension is worth $70 million with $27.7 million in guaranteed money.

“This means everything,” said Highsmith, according to a news release from the Steelers. “I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can’t wait to get to work. I am excited.”

Since being picked in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Highsmith has played in 49 career games with 38 starts. He has 179 tackles, 110 of them solo stops, 32 tackles for a loss, 22.5 sacks, 41 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one interception in his three seasons with Pittsburgh.

Highsmith is coming off a breakout season where he led the team in sacks with a career-high 14.5, after recording a combined eight sacks his first two seasons.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching in Surf City for a missing 16-year-old with autism last seen on the beach...
Teenager with autism found alive in North Topsail Beach, eight miles from last seen location in Surf City
Dawson Miles Brooks
Hampstead man charged with indecent liberties
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Highway patrol identifies man who died in Southport plane crash in June
Wilmington police share details on Sunday armed robbery at Scotchman
David Michael Key
Hampstead man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with 13-year-old

Latest News

Get Fit with 6: Summer camp
Get Fit with 6: Woman who lost 100 pounds now encouraging children to stay active, exercise
Get Fit with 6: Woman who lost 100 pounds now encouraging children to stay active, exercise
New Bladen County policy could affect trans kids’ ability to play sports with peers of their gender
New Bladen County policy could affect trans kids’ ability to play sports with peers of their gender