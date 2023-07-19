High temperatures lead to sharp increase in heat-related emergency responses

BRUNSWICK AND NEW HANOVER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina is feeling the impact of this latest summer heat wave. Lyle Johnston with Brunswick County Emergency Services says more people have been calling 911 asking for help with heat-related issues.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase in call volume related to heat-related illnesses,” Johnston said. “Our call volume so far in first 19 days of July, we’re averaging about a call-plus a day on heat-related illnesses that we know about right at the dispatch. But then there’s a lot of other calls that are probably heat related, when we see dehydration and things like that, people don’t realize it was from the heat.”

According to records from New Hanover County 911 Communications, there were eight heat-related emergency calls in June, with three of those resulting in the patient being transported to the hospital. In June, the average high temperature was 85.7 degrees.

So far in July the average high temperature is 91.1 degrees, and there have been 24 calls in New Hanover County for heat related illnesses, with nine of those calls resulting in the patient being taken to the hospital.

“There’s so much going on during the summer,” said Johnston. “There’s people vacationing, there’s people working, you know, outside. Everybody’s trying to get done, everybody’s staying busy, and I think a lot of times people just don’t pay attention to the heat and what it’s doing to them when they’re out in it.”

Johnston says when it comes to heat-related illnesses, the key is to act fast and stay cool.

“If you see something unusual, make the call to 911 and get an ambulance to come out and check on them,” he said. “We’d much rather catch it early on when it’s a minor heat situation versus letting it it’s the exceed on up to a heat stroke or something like that.”

