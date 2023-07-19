GAF employees work with other volunteers on Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity 2023 Women Build

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Local employees of the manufacturing company GAF worked with Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity on the 2023 Women Build on Thursday, July 13.

They worked with other volunteers to build two homes in Habitat’s Legacy Landing Development in Castle Hayne. The homes built will be purchased by female homeowners.

“Team members at GAF, North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, arrived on site early Thursday morning with enthusiasm and determination to help Habitat staff construct the first two of ten homes in the Legacy Landing neighborhood located off Rockhill Road in Castle Hayne. By 2 pm, a new roof was secured and flashed, multiple windows and doors were installed, and site prep began on the next home,” a Cape Fear Habitat announcement states.

The announcement says that GAF donated the roofing materials for the two homes in this year’s Women Build.

“We love coming out here and helping our community,” said GAF employee Rossy Gibson. “This is our third year participating in Women Build, and our employees are dedicated to this event.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.