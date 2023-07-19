Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sizzling sunshine, spotty storms

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast stocks daily high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 90s through Friday ahead of marginally cooler upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend. Please continue to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly for the heat index to ping stressful levels like 102, 104, and 106.

Cooling, drenching, gusty, and electric storms will interrupt the sizzling sunshine on a limited basis. For Wednesday, the storm pattern will go from nonexistent early to isolated to scattered late; motion will generally be from west to east. Upcoming storm chances include 40% Thursday, 30% Friday, 40% Saturday, and 50% Sunday.

On the saltwater front: Wednesday surf conditions will include breakers of one to two feet, a moderate rip risk, and water temperatures near 84. Far into the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Don will remain nonthreatening from our Carolina perspective. So, while the tropics are lazy, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to stay sharp!

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

