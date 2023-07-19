Coroner’s office IDs 11-year-old killed in Intracoastal Waterway accident; SCDNR investigating

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - An 11-year-old girl died this afternoon after a boating accident along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the accident just after 12:15 p.m. to an area of the Intracoastal Waterway around Waterfront Avenue in Little River.

Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 11-year-old Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts died at a hospital from injuries she sustained in the accident. Her autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

News: Our Region 4 officers are responding to the area of Waterfront Drive on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River in Horry County for a reported boat accident with injuries.



We will provide more information as we’re able. pic.twitter.com/XBgX3BtUGA — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) July 19, 2023

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the lead agency in the investigation. At this point, the agency has not provided details on what occurred.

Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue were also called in to help.

Kayci Morris witnessed the accident and was shaken up by it.

“Today has been one of the worst days. Usually it’s pretty calm, there’s not a lot of commotion that goes on out here but there’s been a lot of stuff happening today,” Morris said.

This is the third accident along the Intracoastal Water in a month.

On June 18, 24-year-old Jacob Williams died after the jon boat he was on crashed into a dock and he was thrown into the water. Then on July 6, two boats collided and three people were taken to the hospital.

