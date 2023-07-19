Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office announces ‘R.A.D Self Defense’ classes for rising college freshman women

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that four basic R.A.D Self Defense classes are scheduled to be held for rising college freshmen women.

According to the announcement, the classes will be free to Brunswick County residents, and will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on:

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Monday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 8

“Rape Aggression Defense Systems (R.A.D. Self Defense) teaches basic physical self-defense for women. Certified R.A.D. Instructors will be teaching realistic tactics for women to employ as an option for defending themselves in the event of a situation where their life is in jeopardy,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office website states.

The classes will be held in the Calabash area, with the exact address to be given to participants following registration.

Those interested are asked to contact mcat40@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.